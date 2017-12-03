SNL: Ghosts Of Christmas Past, Present, And Future Visit Trump

Via Masslive.com:

Emmy Award winner Alec Baldwin reprised his portrayal of President Donald Trump in "Saturday Night Live's" sendup of Charles Dickens "A Christmas Carol."

Baldwin's Trump was visited by former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pled guilty this week to lying to the FBI about his contact with Russia.

Flynn (played by Mikey Day) was shackled and covered in chains like Dicken's Jacob Marley. He introduced himself as "the ghost of witness flipped."

"Mr. President, I came to warn you, it's time to come clean for the good of the country," he said. "There's a lot of people from your past that could come back to haunt you. Tonight, you will be visited by three of them."