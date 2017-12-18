'We're Going To Keep That As Evidence': Trump Team Shoots Itself In Foot By Ignoring FBI's Russia Warning

A former counterintelligence agent says that President Donald Trump's former campaign team may be in deep trouble after they ignored FBI warnings that Russia would try to infiltrate the campaign.

NBC News reported on Monday that weeks after Trump became the 2016 Republican nominee for president, the FBI notified the campaign that foreign agents, including Russians, would "try to spy on and infiltrate his campaign."

Former FBI counterintelligence agent Frank Montoya told NBC that Trump's campaign team would have been told, "If you see these kinds of contacts please let us know about them so we can keep you updated on the threat picture."

Although members of the Trump team had repeated contacts with Russians after the FBI warnings, officials with the campaign reportedly never notified law enforcement authorities.

"If I give you a defensive briefing and the illicit behavior continues, I'm not going to just scratch my head over that, especially if I see continued interference," Montoya explained. "If we're telling these guys stuff and they are not acting on it, then we're going to keep that as evidence."

