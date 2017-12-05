Huckabee Sanders Confirms Trump Will Release His Taxes Over His Cold Dead Body
There is no way on God's green earth that the Beltway Media would tolerate this from a Democrat. Ever.
In today's White House so-called "briefing," Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied her head off as usual.
And she also said she knows of no "plans" for the White House to release Donald Trump's tax returns to the public.
We're just supposed to believe Donald Trump when he says the GOP Tax Scam will not benefit him at all.
This is why the Estate Tax has to stay as a law. If Trump wants it and it doesn't affect his taxes, he needs to prove that.
