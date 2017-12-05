Huckabee Sanders Confirms Trump Will Release His Taxes Over His Cold Dead Body

There is no way on God's green earth that the Beltway Media would tolerate this from a Democrat. Ever.

In today's White House so-called "briefing," Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied her head off as usual.

And she also said she knows of no "plans" for the White House to release Donald Trump's tax returns to the public.

We're just supposed to believe Donald Trump when he says the GOP Tax Scam will not benefit him at all.

This is why the Estate Tax has to stay as a law. If Trump wants it and it doesn't affect his taxes, he needs to prove that.

this continues to be a massive disgrace for media.



DC press never in million yrs would've quietly rolled up tents if Dem president refused to return tax returns AND THEN lied abt how tax bill would impact him. https://t.co/yi1vmamvvH — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) December 5, 2017

Today would be a good day for Deutsche Bank to release @realDonaldTrump's tax returns. (h/t @russchoma) — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) December 5, 2017