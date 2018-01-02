Trump's Deranged Tweets Call For Airline Safety And Jailing Huma Abedin
It really is time to re-enable that "Make Trump Tweets Eight Again" Chrome extension:
He's taking credit for no US airline fatalities...since 2009? I guess your search for the birth certificate kept planes from crashing, eh Donald?
And really...the obsession with jailing Hillary stopped being borderline psychotic a year ago.
Oh but you know we will, Rude Pundit! Of course, we will! It will be nothing but "Trumpism is over" and "new Republican Party" from the media enablers for a DECADE after this insane person is removed from office by force. But you can bet Ryan and McConnell have not a damn thing to say about these tweets this morning or ever. #BurnTheLifeboats of all those who enable him today and forever.
