Call the wahmbulance, Donald Trump Jr. is attacking Hillary Clinton on Daddy's behalf again!

It all started last night when Clinton read an excerpt from Fire and Fury at last night's Grammy Awards.

Fredo got his knickers in a twist and fired off these Tweets:

Getting to read a #fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency. #GrammyAwards — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 29, 2018

The more Hillary goes on television the more the American people realize how awesome it is to have @realDonaldTrump in office #GrammyAwards2018 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 29, 2018

Seriously, Don, if I were you, I wouldn't be watching the Grammys. I'd be studying: