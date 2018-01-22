Sarah Huckabee Sanders Agrees With Despicable Trump Ad Calling Dems Murderers

After being asked by the press if Trump approved an ad his campaign released Saturday that said Democrats were complicit in all murders committed by "illegal immigrants," Sarah Huckabee Sanders feigned ignorance who was respondible for it until she agreed with the ad itself.

On Saturday, the Trump campaign released this ad Saturday:

“Democrats who stand in our way will be complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants,” a narrator says, as images of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) appear on the screen

On Sunday, Marc Short from the Trump administration tried to make believe that the ad was done by some outside group even when Chuck Todd told him it was approved by Trump.

During today's White House press briefing, CBS' Major Garrett asked for clarification about the ad.

Garrett wanted to know if there was any interaction between Trump and his campaign in the creation of "that ad."

"Did he approve it?" Garrett asked.

Sanders feigned ignorance, "That's something I wouldn't be part of the process, Major, I couldn't speak to that."

Garret, "It's an important question."

Mara Liasson said, "It says Donald Trump approved the message."

Sanders said, "The president has some liberties that I don't."

Huh?

The press secretary wants the media to check with the Trump campaign because they could speak specifically to that issue.

This ad is a big deal and she's pretending she's clueless, but is she really?

Garrett pushed on, "Would you describe that as an accurate representation of his belief about what Democrats are and what their position was during the shutdown -- that they were "complicit and would be complicit in any future murders because of the shutdown?"

Then Sanders suddenly agreed with the entire text of the despicable ad.

She said, "I think that if people are unwilling to secure our borders, they are unwilling to end chain migration, unwilling to end the visa lottery system, unwilling to fix all of the problems that we have with the immigration system and aren't willing to negotiate and actually do things that fix that system that we know to be problematic then, yes, that would be a problem and certainly allow for future incidents to take place."

What a disgusting thing to say.

You either agree with us completely on our white nationalistic and xenophobic approach to DACA and any immigration issue or else you are all murderers.

Go f*ck yourself, Sarah.