Stuart Varney Hyperventilates Over The Phony 'Secret Society' In The FBI To Destroy Trump

Fox Business' Stuart Varney really pushed the new "secret society" conspiracy theory created by Sen. Johnson or as he put it a "cabal" within the FBI that wants to destroy Trump to Fox News top legal analyst.

Stuart Varney defends every conspiracy theory that supports Trump. That's his job.

The Fox Business host always brings on Judge Napolitano to address their latest state-sponsored Trump propaganda.

After playing video of Sen, Johnson's new conspiracy theory, Varney said, "A 'secret society' within the FBI meeting off-site. That is a conspiracy."

Judge Napolitano had to explain to Varney that just having a meeting venting some political views is nothing at all.

Judge Nap said, "A conspiracy is an agreement to commit a crime."

"So if they're getting together to blast Trump or praise Hillary Clinton, that's not a conspiracy under the law and there's no criminal behavior, which it would depend on what they agreed to do," he said.

He explained that if they hatched a plan to dislodge Trump's presidency by unlawful means then that would be a big deal.

Varney was unimpressed, "Or open up an avenue of attack on the newly-elected president, like, through the Russian dossier."

There you go, add one conspiracy on top of another.

Judge Nap replied, "Well, that wouldn't necessarily be criminal because that would require the development of evidence and..."

Stuart got upset. "Come on, judge. let's not be legalistic about this. There's a cabal within the FBI and the Justice Department which is perverting America's election."

Judge Nap, "The election already occurred."

"Okay, perverting the course of our politics," Stuart said.

Yeah, Judge, forgot facts or reality, just rinse and repeat and amplify any scrap of information that has been acquired by whispers that smear Robert Muller, the DOJ, and FBI, including "creating a secret cabal within the Justice Department."

"Look, if they're agreeing to do something illegal, it's criminal. If they are sitting together expressing political opinions --- then there is no crime, but it's incendiary -- what Johnson said was tantalizing."

Varney then continued to jump the shark claiming if Johnson has an informant that blows the conspiracy wide open.

Stuart got confused and said, "We can argue about legalisms all day long, is this worse than Watergate because I think it is?"

Judge, "Watergate succeeded, I hope this one doesn't. Watergate dislodged a president. If it is a plot, it will be stopped in its tracks."

Varney had to explain himself again saying that, without any evidence just whispers, rumors and innuendo, "What I mean by Watergate is that was a horrendous political scandal. I think this is just as bad."

The right-wing megaphone is screaming loud and true on Fox News...

...on Twitter with Russian bots

...and Fox Business, claiming we have a secret society or cabal within the Justice Department that is plotting against Trump.

Ed. Note: Hard to tell what's more sad, that Varney makes $10M a year to practice this kind of on-air treason, or that he has to beg Trump on Twitter to acknowledge his show: