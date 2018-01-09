WATCH: Teacher Handcuffed, Arrested After Asking About Pay Inequity

A teacher had the temerity to ask why their local school superintendent is getting a healthy pay raise while teachers and other staff have had their salaries frozen for years. For this affront, Deyshia Hargrave was escorted from a public meeting, promptly pushed hard to the floor, and handcuffed.

This school board should resign, effective immediately, but likely won't. Perhaps some national attention can serve as disinfectant for their fascist tendencies. A public shaming.

According to this report, the board had voted 5-3 in favor of increasing the school superintendent's salary $38,000 more per year. In 2016, there were calls for Jerome Puyaus termination after threats of intimidation made against teachers and principals.

Anthony "Tony" Fontana Jr. is up for re-election in 2018. He ran unopposed in 2014.

Source: KATC

KAPLAN, Louisiana (KATC) — On Monday night, Deyshia Hargrave, an English language arts teacher at Rene Rost Middle Schools in Kaplan, Louisiana, addressed the Vermilion Parish school board during the public comments portion of the meeting to discuss teacher salaries and pay raises. Many were in attendance to address the superintendent’s new contract, which included a raise. After Hargrave posed several questions, board president Anthony Fontana ruled Hargrave out of order, warning her that the public comment section was not for a question-and-answer session. Hargrave was called upon a second time for comment. After posing another question, an Abbeville city marshal on duty at the meeting grabbed Hargrave and removed her from the meeting. Handcuffs were later placed on Hargrave as she was removed from the building.

This longer video shows more, but it's difficult to tell if it's been edited in any way. No matter. What's on the video is appalling.

