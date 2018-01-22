Ted 'Green Eggs And Ham' Cruz Re-Writes History: 'I Have Consistently Opposed Shutdowns'
Pro-tip for Ted Cruz. Positions on political issues come and go, but no one ever forgets Dr. Seuss:
So when Ted Cruz decides to re-write his own political history once again in blatant lies about how he has "consistently opposed shutdowns," Kasie Hunt had a simple response for him:
"GREEN EGGS AND HAM."
I can't wait for the 2018 Senate campaign against him. Maybe we at C&L can gather a few more videos of his own constituents laughing at him for claiming he doesn't like shutdowns:
Or maybe a few videos of Sunday show hosts laughing at him for making the same claim:
Let's all have a laugh over Ted Cruz by working hard to turn Texas Blue.
