Ted 'Green Eggs And Ham' Cruz Re-Writes History: 'I Have Consistently Opposed Shutdowns'

Pro-tip for Ted Cruz. Positions on political issues come and go, but no one ever forgets Dr. Seuss:

So when Ted Cruz decides to re-write his own political history once again in blatant lies about how he has "consistently opposed shutdowns," Kasie Hunt had a simple response for him:

"GREEN EGGS AND HAM."

I can't wait for the 2018 Senate campaign against him. Maybe we at C&L can gather a few more videos of his own constituents laughing at him for claiming he doesn't like shutdowns:

Or maybe a few videos of Sunday show hosts laughing at him for making the same claim:

Let's all have a laugh over Ted Cruz by working hard to turn Texas Blue.

Brava, @kasie ... stay on him. @tedcruz is literally trying to gaslight the media into believing he didn't fillibuster for 21 hours in 2013 to shut down the government over Obamacare. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 22, 2018

Next, @tedcruz will deny Donald Trump called his wife ugly. #TedCruzDenies — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 22, 2018