GOP Senator Moves To Kill Trump And Sessions' Declared War On Pot

Jeff Sessions and his "reefer madness" obsession is what "out of the mainstream" looks like.

Kudos to Colorado Democrats:

We'll give Jeff Sessions our legal pot when he pries it from our warm, extremely interesting to look at hands. https://t.co/LF0RpdCiHG — Colorado Senate Dems (@COSenDem) January 4, 2018

Let's remember that this Pot Thing is one more Donald Trump Campaign Lie brought to light. Driftglass compares the candidates:

In 2016, there was no buzzkill quite as eye-rollingly Buzz Killington as Hillary Clinton's position on marijuana. Slow. Cautious. Let's decriminalize it. Let's let a few state experiment and see what happens.

So, just like every other issue about which he knew absolutely nothing, all Il Douche had to do to defuse the status of marijuana question was tell his rally goobers "Me too" during one of his incoherent rambles through his rustic opinions about Russia, Mexicans, and Her Emails.





But yesterday, in an obvious attempt to distract! distract! distract! from the "Fire and Fury" book, Fox News went wall-to-wall demon weed reefer madness over the coastal elites!

We’ll see how this all works out for our country. More potheads, increase in cases of schizophrenia, psychosis, more impaired driving...as #BigWeed makes billions. https://t.co/JnFpf2Qssk — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 1, 2018

Her Joe Friday imitation is improving. So watch out, you hepcats out there flying on goofballs. https://t.co/V9bCrlnzwJ — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) January 1, 2018

I'm wondering if Donald called Sessions while Fox was in a fury and the AG had the paperwork all ready to go. That is totally plausible given this Republican White House's "policy" abilities.

The Republican Senate is punching back, however, particularly Cory Gardiner of Colorado, whose state is not going to do without that tax revenue, forget it:

This reported action directly contradicts what Attorney General Sessions told me prior to his confirmation. With no prior notice to Congress, the Justice Department has trampled on the will of the voters in CO and other states. — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) January 4, 2018

I am prepared to take all steps necessary, including holding DOJ nominees, until the Attorney General lives up to the commitment he made to me prior to his confirmation.

And other Senators are joining him.

And don't forget it was only last summer that

Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Rand Paul (R-KY), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Al Franken (D-MN), and Mike Lee (R-UT) along with Representatives Steve Cohen (D-TN) and Don Young (R-AK) today reintroduced a bipartisan, bicameral bill that would allow patients to access medical marijuana in states where it is legal without fear of federal prosecution.

And it's another issue for which even boots on the ground Republican voters are soft: