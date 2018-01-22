Cave Or Strategy? What Did Schumer Get From McConnell For Breaking The Filibuster?

So what did Senator Chuck Schumer get for negotiating with Republicans to reopen the government since it's impossible to negotiate with Trump?

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell earlier today said that a host of Senators finally came together to try and end the government shutdown without the White House because Trump can't give a straight answer or be trusted.

Indeed.

Mitchell said, "These newer Senators working together...twenty-seven Senators working in Susan Collins' offices... earlier in the day, trying to work this out and trying to do it without the White House."

She continued, "I think that's the most significant thing. It could be that Mitch McConnell has finally realized that he has to come up with the votes and ignore the tweets and ignore the interference from a White House clearly not able, as Chuck Schumer said, 'to give a straight answer,' an answer that Lindsey Graham and other Republicans say kept changing every day."

It's no secret, except on Fox News, that most Republicans don't know what Trump wants because he changes positions like a man sitting in an uncomfortable chair and fidgeting around.

One minute he's for the Dreamers and the next he hates "shithole countries."

I have no idea why Senator Chuck Schumer agreed to this deal with the Republicans if he only got back a promise on a vote in three weeks or so. Promises from Mitch McConnell are worthless.

Can someone clearly state what exactly Chuck Schumer extracted from McConnell by shutting down the government? — David Chalian (@DavidChalian) January 22, 2018

Late Friday night, Sen. Schumer admitted that he included some form of concession to Trump on Friday for his fakakta border wall and they still said no.

Democrats moved farther to the right on the issue and still, it was a no-go.

Trump and his white America followers in the administration and Congress used over 8 million kids and their healthcare as a bargaining chip, (no pun intended) and felt no shame whatsoever.

Then Trump used the fate of 800,000 Dreamers as a bargaining chip and called the Democrats murderers for supporting Dreamers instead of "real white Americans".

So WTF?

Schumer said McConnell has committed that if negotiators fail to reach an immigration deal before the stopgap spending measure expires on Feb. 8, “the Senate will immediately proceed to consideration of legislation” to protect Dreamers. Schumer said McConnell has promised Democrats that immigration debate “will be neutral and fair to all sides.” “Now there is a real pathway to get a bill on the floor and through the Senate. It is a good solution and I will vote for it,” Schumer said.

If you're going to reopen the government after shutting it down then get more than a goddamn promise from a confirmed liar.

Is there any guarantee that the insane Freedom Caucus led House of Representatives will support whatever compromise if they make one? That's the next question.

And for as winners and losers being played out in the media, Schumer would have looked like more of a leader by agreeing to a CR before the shutdown and continued to negotiate instead of refusing to be blackmailed and then temporarily succumbing to that blackmail.

UPDATE: (Karoli)

Hey, Chuck Schumer! Here's what you got for your trouble!

Now that Dems have voted to reopen gov w promise of Senate DACA vote, WH spox @RajShah45 on CNN flatly sez POTUS won't sign Graham-Durbin deal — Julie Davis (@juliehdavis) January 22, 2018

STOP being Charlie Brown with the football.

UPDATE 2: (Karoli) On the other hand, Paul Krugman doesn't think it's all that bad.

I just don't see this as a Democratic cave. Maybe you can argue that a prolonged shutdown would somehow get DACA now now now. But what they got was CHIP extension, a promise to get legislative play for Dreamers, and a chance to call foul in 3 weeks https://t.co/Z6LkZqdAiX — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 22, 2018

Update 3: (Karoli) Ezra Klein thinks this is a good strategy, actually.