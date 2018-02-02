Chuck Todd Lets Teahadist Republicans Push Conspiracy Theories Around Nunes Memo Unchallenged

Chuck Todd may have had a temporary lapse where he behaved like an actual journalist for once and quit with his typical "both siderist" nonsense we typically hear from him in regard to this dud of a "Nunes memo" that was released this Friday.

Sadly, that didn't stop him from allowing two of the so-called "Freedom Caucus" members to come on his show later that same day and lie and spew conspiracy theories about what the memo supposedly said and about who paid for the Steele dossier that Republicans have been desperate to use to discredit the entire Mueller investigation.

Todd brought on NC Rep. Mark Meadows and OH Rep. Jim Jordan, two of the biggest flamethrowers in the United States House, and asked them to defend their recent statements about what was supposed to be in this memo before it was released -- which they were both hyping and exaggerating on a daily basis for days on end -- and rather than challenge them when they just continued to lie right to his face about what triggered the investigation into Carter Page and who paid for the dossier, he let them ramble on and continue to do their best to help Nunes and Trump muddy the waters in the Mueller investigation.

The Democrats have released a statement explaining why the talking points being recited by Meadows and Jordan are nonsense, but Todd failed to push back at any of them. Here's more on that from Think Progress: The 3 big lies in the Nunes memo, according to Democrats:

On Friday, House Republicans and Donald Trump decided to release the Nunes memo, which purports to expose corruption and partisanship within the Department of Justice and the FBI. It suggests that surveillance of Carter Page, a one-time adviser to the Trump campaign, was based in part on a dossier funded by Democrats. The memo, taken at face value, falls well short of the hype. [...] The heart of the memo is that the surveillance of Page would not have been possible without the Steele dossier. The memo says, “Deputy Director McCabe testified before the Committee in December 2017 that no surveillance warrant would have been sought from FISC [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court] without the Steele dossier information.” Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee say that is not true. New: Two Democratic members of House Intel tell me McCabe did not say dossier was basis of FISA warrant, disputing central claim of #NunesMemo

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) February 2, 2018 Adam Schiff, the ranking Democratic member, also confirmed that only portions of the dossier were presented to the court and some of that information already had “corroboration.” The memo says that the surveillance court was not notified that funding for the Steele dossier came from supporters of Hillary Clinton. “The application does not mention Steele was working on behalf of — and paid by — the DNC and the Clinton campaign,” the memo reads. A statement released by Schiff says claims “that the FBI failed to alert the court as to Mr. Steele’s potential political motivations or the political motivations of those who hired him” are “not accurate.” The memo spends a long time discussing an article in Yahoo News, claiming it was used by the FBI to corroborate the Steele dossier. This is important, according to the memo, because Steele was allegedly a source for the Yahoo News article and, therefore, the corroboration was circular. Schiff’s statement says “this is not at all why the article was referenced.” The statement does not elaborate, presumably because the actual use of the Yahoo News article is still classified.

Republicans, of course, are blocking the release of the Democratic memo, because they don't want the truth to come out. Josh Marshall at TPM gave his thought on the memo this Friday as well: First Take: The ‘Nunes Memo’ Is Even Weaker Than Expected: