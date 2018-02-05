C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Last Of The Easy Riders

By Dale Merrill

I suppose one can consider the Last of the Easy Riders country music. It's a vast country though. One you would need to special gear to look for. Not binoculars or a telescope though. A kaleidoscope would be more appropriate.

Coming down from the Rocky Mountain the band ended up in Michigan to record their latest album Unto The Earth. Tonight we're listening to the title track from it here in the music club.

What are you listening to tonight?


Unto the Earth
Artist: Last Of The Easy Riders

Comments

