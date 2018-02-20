David Brooks Wants To Teach The World To Sing In Perfect Harmony
David Brooks has this column today called "Respect First, Then Gun Control."
"The people who defend gun rights believe that snobbish elites look down on their morals and want to destroy their culture. If we end up telling such people that they and their guns are despicable, they will just despise us back and dig in their heels.
"So if you want to stop school shootings it’s not enough just to vent and march. It’s necessary to let people from Red America lead the way, and to show respect to gun owners at all points. There has to be trust and respect first. Then we can strike a compromise on guns as guns, and not some sacred cross in the culture war."
For some reason, Twitter wasn't down with his simplistic argument.
