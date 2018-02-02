Florida GOP Rep. Gaetz Defends Bringing White Nationalist To Trump's SOTU

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-Fl) may capture the attention of the Emmy division of the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences for his performance on Neil Cavuto's show on The Fox Business Channel.

While he knew damned well whom he was bringing to that awful excuse for a State of the Union Address, Gaetz claimed he had just met Charles C. Johnson. Really? He didn't have one spare minute to do a Google search on the creep? Johnson is utterly infamous for being the first person banned for life on Twitter, and that's just for starters.

The Florida Republican credits his father's bronchitis for changing his plans as he was his original guest to the SOTU. Gaetz claims that he just met Johnson at a serendipitous encounter, when Johnson just showed up at his office. He never mentioned WHY Johnson was there, and nobody asked. Was this the first time he was acquainted with this racist, Holocaust-denying escort? Since Gaetz runs in the same nauseating circles as his SOTU guest, that is absolutely implausible.

The Florida Republican had appeared with the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his Infowars show. Gaetz has come to prominence in recent weeks as a fervent critic of the investigation into Russian influence on the 2016 election by the special counsel Robert Mueller.

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) who's well-known for his deep love of all things Russia and Vladimir Putin, was one of the 65 Republicans who signed on to Gaetz's petition to release the Nunes memo. It must be a coincidence that Johnson helped broker a meeting with Rohrabacher and Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange in 2017, yet Johnson's name never came up in a discussion with his colleague?

It's no secret that Putin's Russia is the new hot-bed of White Supremacy, and Nationalists like Johnson are more loyal to the GOP and more patriotic towards Russia than the USA.

The Congressman was even alerted by Capitol Police about Johnson, and yet, there they were, enjoying the Trumpian racism together.

For someone who barely even knows Johnson, Gaetz vouches for his innocence regarding a laundry list of offenses. Another coincidence, right? Sure it is.

GAETZ: He is not guilty of the things that some people have charged him of as it relates to those claims. He’s a controversial figure, there are plenty of controversial folks at the State of the Union. I don’t just cavort with people who hold my views. I think there are people on the right and the left who you spend time with, learn more about, (and) understand their viewpoint.

You can bet that this is not his first time cavorting with a racist, White Nationalist, and it won't be the last.