Job One At Fox News: Keep Audience Distracted From Trump Crimes

Fox News has completely gone off the rails in the last few days, making bogus claims about President Obama, hyping stories that had been debunked by Murdoch's other property, WSJ, and using a discredited witness to continue to promote the already debunked Uranium One story.

All to protect Trump, and ignore stories like Trump/Russia and wife-beating staffers.

That's right, Fox News on the whole ignores current real news stories like the resignation of Rob Porter from the Trump administration over wife beating allegations (that the White House knew about for months and did nothing) while hyping Douglas Campbell, whose attorney is the notorious anti-Clinton waif, Victoria Toensing.

You may remember her and her professional Clinton hating husband Joe DiGenova from their 1998 activities.

And when their stories are discredited, Fox News refuses to sufficiently correct the record.

Brit, is Fox going to issue a correction to its story that incorrectly, per CNN & WSJ, suggested the texts were related to the Clinton probe when they were about Russia meddling? Or does quietly taking a story off front page of website and replacing it w/another suffice at Fox? https://t.co/dbiPGWJhOs — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) February 8, 2018

Fox and Friends completely ignored the Portman debacle in the White House to hype Toensing's nonsense.

While Fox & Friends didn’t find time to report on the resignation of a top aide close to Trump stemming from domestic abuse allegations, the show hosts did mention former President Barack Obama by name 18 times in relation to various contrived scandals, including Uranium One and the private text messages of two FBI employees.

Remember, Victoria was part of the Benghazi conspiracy and promoted that she had a Benghazi whistleblower, alleging there was a massive coverup.

That, of course, was a lie.

But now she has another whistleblower to exploit.

And the Uranium One story originally came from Steve Bannon's paid oppo-research book and NY FBI office splooge rag, "Clinton Cash." Where's the outrage over the use of this fake-news "book", that was paid for by the Trump campaign's former chief executive officer?

↓ Story continues below ↓

Snopes completely destroyed their case calling it "FALSE."

At Forbes, James Conca writes, "Claims of Clinton-Russia Uranium Collusion Are A Real Empty Barrel"

Fox News Sunday's Chris Wallace destroyed the author over his Uranium One allegations saying, "You don't have a single piece of evidence that she was involved in this deal, that she sent a memo to the State Department person that was on this committee and said, 'Hey, we want to approve the uranium sale,'" Wallace pressed.

Mother Jones writes:

But we now know that in a December 15, 2017 briefing to House oversight committee staff, Justice Department officials apparently knocked down this claim. The officials said that “at no point did [the individual] provide any allegation of corruption, illegality, or impropriety on Clinton, the Clinton Foundation, President Clinton, the Uranium One deal, or CFIUS,” Cummings and Schiff wrote. “They also confirmed that there were ‘no allegations of impropriety or illegality’ regarding Secretary Clinton in any of the documents they reviewed.” The officials also revealed in the briefing that “career attorneys initially planned to build their case against Mikerin based on evidence provided by this individual. However, they began to have ‘serious credibility concerns’ because of ‘inconsistencies’ between the individual’s statements and documents they obtained as part of the investigation,” the letter says.

Fox News keeps juggling shiny hate objects to keep their viewership distracted. The sad thing is, these viewers are Americans with the freedom to change the channel. That they choose to be brainwashed by right wing propaganda every day is one of the biggest tragedies of our era.