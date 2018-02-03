'I've Been Called A Traitor!' GOP Rep Whines To CNN About How Mean They Are To Partisan Hacks

Trump flacks are out in force to justify their ridiculous hype and release of a memo that does nothing, says nothing, reveals nothing, and is the equivalent of an empty podium during a presidential campaign. As one commentator said, it's like a bad book report.

It fell to Rep. Chris Stewart to face off with CNN's Wolf Blitzer over it, with Blitzer in no mood for his nonsense. Wolf wanted to know why, if they want to pretend this is somehow nonpartisan, they refused to release the Democrats' memo at the same time.

You can imagine the response. Blah, blah, blah but what about what's in THIS memo? And the more Wolf pushed, the more ridiculous Stewart got, so they moved on to the fact that a historically nonpartisan committee has turned into a ridiculous tool for Donald "The Dictator" Trump.

And that got Stewart to start blubbering.

"It is disturbing," he mewled. "It does break my heart that we have lost [bipartisanship]."

Sure, sure, Chris.

He went on to justify the publication of a memo with unfounded accusations by saying they had some de minimus requirement to report back to the American people, and he's being SO PERSECUTED FOR IT.

Everyone cry for the Trump flack: "And look at an example of this. I myself have been called a traitor," he cried. "It has been said that I care more about President Trump than I do about my country."

Well, that's true.

Pointing to the Air Force wings his father gave him which he just happened to wear onto the set, Stewart went on. "These are my Air force wings that my father wore. I was an Air Force pilot. I have members of my family that are deployed even now. Talk about bipartisanship when you are talking about members of the committee as traitors. What in that report would indicate we would betray our country?"

Wolf Blitzer was having none of it, reminding Stewart, "We don't know what the democratic side is because you've refused to release the minority report so far."

↓ Story continues below ↓

"What is in this report that would indicate I have betrayed my country?" Stewart asked.

I don't know, Chris. Maybe it was that it began with a conclusion, has nothing but hearsay, and serves no purpose.

How shameful it is that Republicans have intentionally combined partisanship with patriotism? I certainly hope they're not expecting we, the people, to buy any bullshit about how foreign countries are threatening us and so we must act. We are already being threatened by a foreign country -- Russia -- and our "president" is Putin's stooge.