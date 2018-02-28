Maddow: Even When Republicans Win, They Are Losing Bigly

Rachel Maddow closed out her show last night with some election results. The news for the Republican Party is so dismal, even when they win, it's a story of a huge loss of percentage of voters:

Some breaking election news for you tonight. Democrats tonight flipped two more seats in special elections around the country. In New Hampshire, Democrats flipped a seat in the State House. The Democrat in that race appears to have won by eight points. This is a district Trump won by 13 points. So this isn't just a Democratic pickup in New Hampshire tonight. It's a 21-point swing in the Democrats' direction. This is the fifth seat that New Hampshire Democrats have flipped from red to blue since the presidential election in 2016.

There was also another flip tonight in Connecticut. Democrats clawed back a seat held by Republicans in a district that Hillary Clinton had actually won in 2016. Phil Young won tonight in the House District 120 in Connecticut. He'll be the first Democrat to represent that district in Connecticut in 44 years.

So there were three special elections tonight. Democratic pickup in New Hampshire, Democratic pickup in Connecticut. That I think makes 39 total Democratic flips from red seats to blue seats since December 2016.

But check out the result in the third special election tonight. That happened in Kentucky. Now in this one, the Democrat lost. This is a Kentucky special election for a House seat. But frankly, it's news here that the Democrats even tried to contest this seat. This seat, House District 89 in Kentucky is a district that Donald Trump won by a margin of 62 points. The Democrat lost there tonight, but she still swung the district almost 30 points in the Democrats' favor compared to 2016.

So, again, tonight, there were three special elections. Democrats flipped two seats tonight, two seats out of three from Republican to Democrat in New Hampshire and Connecticut. And in the third one in Kentucky, they pulled off a 28-point swing.

This is basically been the story of special elections that we've seen across the country in red states and blue states since the November 2016 presidential election. Democrats look at the special election results across the country, and they see stars in their eyes in terms of what is going to happen in November 2018.