By Tengrain
Happy Saturday, fellow Crooks and Liars! In all of the excitement this week between the 'State of the Uniom' address and the big reveal of the #nothingburgernunes memo, we forgot to acknowledge that this week was the 58th anniversary of the Woolworth Lunch Counter sit-in.

Stonekettle Stattion takes a long look at one of the claims in the 'State of the Uniom' address. Well-done, sir!

His Vorpal Sword tells us that the thick is plottening!

Rubber Hose says he would not brag about the cognitive test Preznint Stupid aced.

Bonus Track: Strong Language gives us the scholarly report on translating the Russian Usurper's favorite word for third-world countries: s***hole. I've been saving this link for today!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


