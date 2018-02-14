Mike's Blog Round Up (Happy Valentine's Day!)

Is it really at all surprising that the Orange Moron's White House harboured and rewarded an abuser? Abuse is what these people are all about. As much as anything, it's what defines not just the White House (and the administration generally) but its deplorable enablers and supporters as well. Look at what ICE is doing. Look at what Sessions is doing at the DOJ, using criminal "justice" as a prong of white nationalism. Look at how these people treat the poor, the transgendered. Look at what they're not doing in Puerto Rico. Look at how they treat women, the attack on women's health care. Look at the Orange Moron's admiration for abusive strongmen like Putin, Erdogan, Duterte. It goes on and on and on… And let's not forget that the Orange Moron himself is an abuser, an admitted abuser, a proud abuser.

So the Porter-Kelly scandal isn't just some Washington cover-up, which is how it's being widely portrayed. Look at the underlying facts. It's a story about grotesque, violent abuse and how it gets whitewashed, and a deeper story about abusive people at the center of an abusive presidency. The scandal is that it all keeps happening.

