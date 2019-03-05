Mike's Blog Round Up - Happy Mardi Gras!

Today is Mardi Gras! Enjoy responsibly!

Just An Earth-Bound Misfit considers the White House lie count, & the lie about the failed-due-to-lack-of-preparation summit.

Winds shifting on gun control/safety/regulation? Montag of The Burned Over District notes trends suggesting YES.

Well, maybe not. "AR-15s for Jesus!" is the title of this from Progressive Eruptions: "Hundreds of crown-wearing worshipers clutching AR-15 rifles drank holy wine and exchanged or renewed wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania church on Wednesday, prompting a nearby school to cancel classes."

Apparently today is not merely Mardi Gras, but gun goof Tuesday. From Badtux the Snarky Penguin: "Responsible gun owner shoots his nuts off". Try to restrain your schadenfreude.

Aggregated w/ the assistance of several cups of coffee (Not enough to result in a bonus track, however.) by M. Bouffant of Web of Evil.

Send hot tips to: mbru (at) crookandliars (dot) com. We do check it!