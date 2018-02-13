Movie: 'The Final Year' Is A Brilliant Look Inside President Obama's Foreign Policy Team

The movie "A Final Year" gives us a breathtaking view of what foreign policy challenges Barack Obama's faced in the final year of his presidency. It featured "unprecedented access inside the White House and State Department" and gives the viewer an "uncompromising view of the inner workings of the Obama Administration as they prepare to leave power after eight years."

The documentary was written by Greg Barker and focuses on a small group of White House staff, not solely on President Obama. Key players in the movie are Ben Rhodes, the deputy national security adviser, Samantha Power, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, John Kerry, Secretary of State John F. Kerry, and Susan Rice, the national security adviser

Donald Trump's election night win is highlighted in the movie, but his name is rarely mentioned, as if an apparition no one wants to invite into the room. Seems fitting.

For those that wish to relive what it was like during simpler times when we had a competent, literate, brilliant and compassionate President, you can see the film in theaters, on iTunes, Amazon video and On Demand.

Don't forget your tissues.