SCOTUS Refuses To Review DACA Ruling, Dreamers Safe For Now

DoJ had asked the court to hear it before the 9th Circuit heard its appeal of the injunction partially reinstating DACA. Their refusal suggests the justices want to allow one or more appeals courts to take up the question before considering it. Via Politico:

The Supreme Court has turned down the administration's request to speed up the legal fight over President Donald Trump’s decision to end a program protecting undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children.

The Justice Department had asked the justices to bypass the usual appeals court process and conduct an expedited review of a district court judge’s ruling requiring the administration to resume renewals for participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The Supreme Court declined the request Monday. No justices dissented. The high court could still weigh in later, but the move suggests the justices want to allow one or more appeals courts to take up the question before considering it.