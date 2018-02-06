Trump Adviser: 'You Don't Need Flu Shots When You Have Jesus'

The flu season is particularly bad this year, and will result in between 14,000 and 56,000 American deaths when all is said and done,and puts 140,000 to 710,000 people in the hospital but hey, you don't need a flu shot if you have Jesus.

Source: International Business Times

A controversial minister who serves on President Donald Trump's evangelical advisory board has said that belief in Jesus Christ is a viable alternative to flu shots, urging people: "Inoculate yourself with the word of God."

Gloria Copeland also attempted to discredit the idea that there's even a flu season, despite widespread campaigns from health officials to combat illness during the winter months.

The 75-year-old founded the Kenneth Copeland Ministries in Texas with her husband, who sits on the board alongside her.

"Well, listen, partners, we don't have a flu season," Copeland said in a video clip posted to the Facebook page of one of Copeland's churches (via Right Wing Watch).

"And don't receive it when somebody threatens you with, 'Everybody's getting the flu.' We've already had our shot: He bore our sicknesses and carried our diseases. That's what we stand on."

Copeland prayed for those who already have the flu, saying: "Flu, I bind you off the people in the name of Jesus. Jesus himself gave us the flu shot, He redeemed us from the curse of flu.

She then said that the best way for people to protect themselves from the illness is to declare: "I'll never have the flu."