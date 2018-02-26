Trump Moves To Have His Personal Pilot Head The FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration has an annual budget near $16billion and employs over 50,000 people. The FAA is the largest organization under the U.S. Department of Transportation.

But let's put Trump's "air chauffeur" in charge. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Source: Axios

The president’s personal pilot is on the administration's short list to head the Federal Aviation Administration. Trump has told a host of administration officials and associates that he wants John Dunkin — his longtime personal pilot, who flew him around the country on Trump Force One during the campaign — to helm the agency, which has a budget in the billions and which oversees all civil aviation in the United States.

One industry insider equated this to the Seinfeld episode when Cosmo Kramer used his golf caddy as a jury consultant.