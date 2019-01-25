Politics
Read time: 1 minute

FAA Shuts LaGuardia Due To Trump Shutdown

This is "absolutely" due to Trump's shutdown. Can we haz government now, Mitch McConnell?
By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Revenge of the Second Missing Paycheck might bother the right people. WYFF-4 (NBC) reports:

The Federal Aviation Administration has halted all flights entering LaGuardia Airport in New York due to staffing issues with the airport’s air traffic controllers.

All departing flights are subject to an average ground delay of 40 minutes due to the staffing shortage, according to the FAA's website.

The FAA also says air traffic is delayed at Philadelphia International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey due to staffing issues.

and THEN they say:

RELATED CONTENT Shutdown Day 35: Second payday arrives with no pay for thousands of federal workers

Related? Ya think?

Nancy Pelosi's daughter weighed in:


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.