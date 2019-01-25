FAA Shuts LaGuardia Due To Trump Shutdown

Revenge of the Second Missing Paycheck might bother the right people. WYFF-4 (NBC) reports:

The Federal Aviation Administration has halted all flights entering LaGuardia Airport in New York due to staffing issues with the airport’s air traffic controllers.

All departing flights are subject to an average ground delay of 40 minutes due to the staffing shortage, according to the FAA's website.

The FAA also says air traffic is delayed at Philadelphia International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey due to staffing issues.