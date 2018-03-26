Anthony Scaramucci Says White House 'Turnover' Is Because Trump Is An Entrepreneur

Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci knows Donald Trump is running out of options. So he'll find a way to bend the story into a pretzel to get into Trump's good graces. Maybe there's a little side hustle Mooch could do for The Donald, you know what I'm sayin'?

So he makes it that it's not like rats are fleeing a sinking ship at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, it's that Don is like a Silicon Valley entrepreneur constantly "innovating" with staff levels until he gets it just right.

No, really. Here's the transcript:

SCARAMUCCI: I sold two businesses, or almost sold my last business. What happens in the first two years is you have heavy turnover. He is an entrepreneur. The American people elected not a politician -- CHRIS CUOMO (HOST): Who runs a business like this? SCARAMUCCI: I have. CUOMO: You turn over your 45% of your employees? That's called a bankruptcy. SCARAMUCCI: Have you ever run a business? CUOMO: I haven't run a business but a worked in corporate. No one gets rid of half of their workforce. SCARAMUCCI: This is a start-up. He is trying to put personnel on the field that like him... CUOMO: The White House is a start-up organization? The highest echelon of executive activity in our democracy? SCARAMUCCI: Again, you want to talk only on this statement. CUOMO: It needed to be called out. SCARAMUCCI: Hold on a second, Chris. You hired an American business leader who is an entrepreneur to run the White House. CUOMO: Find me a business of new merit that had this kind of turnover. SCARAMUCCI: I think start-ups in Silicon Valley. CUOMO: This is not a start-up. This is supposed to be the highest level of performance. SCARAMUCCI: Step back and look at the economic dashboard, economic activity. CUOMO: You have largely a continuation of where we were before. SCARAMUCCI: I disagree.

Cheap hustlers like the Mooch always leave the door open in case Don wants to help him out. And Don often takes back that which he earlier threw away. This interview is Anthony telling Donald that he's willing to say anything to be in good graces over at the White House, the end.

Our government has been around some 230 years. It is not a start-up. You could argue as @realDonaldTrump never expected to win, he didn’t take transition planning seriously and scrambled at the last minute to find people. — Sean Connelly (@RdgefldResist) March 26, 2018

Dude, no one of character & integrity wants to work in this WH and Trump hates folks with character & integrity because they make him look bad. In a publicly traded corp, he'd last a week as CEO — Low IQ w/Fragile Ego (@TinPotDickTator) March 26, 2018