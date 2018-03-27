Christian Extremist Matt Barber Says Jesus 'Was Advocating For The Second Amendment'

LGBT-hating Liberty University flack Matt Barber pulled some things to say out of his butt and spewed them on some airwaves for some people who think they're Christians but are really tools of Satan to hear.

Barber went off about the "uninfringeable constitutional right to arm and defend yourself, your family, your friends, your colleagues, and even perfect strangers," incorrectly instructing his audience that "It’s not just as American as apple pie, as they say. Frankly, folks, it’s as biblical as a shepherd boy’s slingshot.”

Oh, how poetic of Barber to liken guns to a little handmade slingshot. How quaint.

“David, a man after God’s own heart, used a weapon of war—at that time, a slingshot—in order to take down Goliath," Barber continued.

In typical Christian extremist fashion, he said, "And in response to the explosive global threat of Islamic terrorism, of communism—yes, it’s back in vogue, folks—socialism, communism, particularly among millennials thought it has failed everywhere in the world with over 100 million deaths. Boy, it just keeps rearing its ugly head.”

Oh, yeah. Socialists are just like Islamic terrorists, right?

Barber then reminded his audience that Gun God Wayne LaPierre warned at CPAC about secret socialists sneaking into society to subvert it and they should remember the words of their lord LaPierre.

Citing Luke 11:21, which reads, “When a strong man, fully armed, guards his own house, his possessions are safe,” Barber launched his "Jesus wants you to have guns" argument. Never mind that this passage is a metaphor for faith, and argues exactly the opposite of what Barber claims in his next breath.

“Think about that," Barber exhorted. "There’s Jesus advocating for the Second Amendment, the right to keep and bear arms, to defend your own house, to keep your possessions, not to mention your wife, your children, to keep them safe."

People like Matt Barber are not Christians. They're Christianist extremists. They're the mirror image of Islamic extremists. They use the Bible like a weapon to misinform and stoke discontent, and in this case, argue that somehow Jesus wants us all to have AR-15s.

↓ Story continues below ↓

These people are sick and disgusting.

(h/t Right Wing Watch)