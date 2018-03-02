Fox Anchor In Trumpland: 'It's Puppies And Unicorns Here'

Thank God it's Friday. Every Friday I say this, and every Friday I mean it more than I did the previous week.

Apparently Fox News anchors with brain cells feel the very same way. Today's opening with Shep Smith and Chris Wallace summed it up nicely.

Shep asked Chris Wallace how every little thing was in Trumpland, and Wallace was off to the races.

"Let's go through it. Hope Hicks has quit. The person closest to the president among his White House staff.

The president hates his Attorney General. The Deputy Attorney General is defending the Attorney General from the attacks from the president.

Gary Cohn, the National Economic Adviser is threatening to quit now that the president announced his tariffs over his objection.

The president wants to oust his National Security adviser.

Somebody is trying to get Jared Kushner. There's a report in the New York Times today saying the president is telling Kushner that he's sorry he's taken all these slings and arrows while he's supposedly at the same time saying to John Kelly help me get Kushner and Ivanka out of here."

Wallace concluded, "Other than that, it's sweetness, light, puppies and unicorns here in D.C."

Since Shep Smith recommended we grab the clip, we obliged. Watch Chris Wallace sum up Trump's no good terrible week in Trumpland below.