GOP Rep. Tom Rooney Admits The Truth: 'We've Lost All Credibility'

It's always refreshing to hear a Republican state the obvious. Roughly 99% of the time, they wear blinders, ignore reality and spew talking points about "not looking at twitter" and how everything is "fake news."

Monday night, Devin Nunes' sham House Intelligence Committee decided to declare "CASE CLOSED" on the Trump Russian Collusion Investigation. Well, it appears that at least one Republican is not feeling so great about this announcement.

Rep. Tom Rooney joined Erin Burnett on CNN's "Outfront" and declared, pretty bluntly, that the panel has “lost all credibility” after being asked whether he agrees with his party’s conclusions on the Russia probe. Whoopsie.

At first, he wasn't sure...then he said it:

Wow. Rep. Tom Rooney, a GOP intelligence committee member, is undermining his own report on @CNN right now.



Says there's no doubt that the Russians meddled in the election to help Donald Trump. — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) March 12, 2018

GOP Rep Rooney contradicts House Intel Chair Conaway. Says Putin DID develop preference for Trump and try to help him win. — Erin Burnett (@ErinBurnett) March 12, 2018

Here's some of what he said:

ROONEY: “I don’t know that necessarily there was a full fledged campaign to do everything they could to help elect Donald Trump. I think their goal was chaos. To say that we have seen a red evidence or say. ‘We got to get Donald Trump in there,’ I don’t know that’s true.”

BURNETT: “Why would you end the investigation now? It sounds like there’s disagreement between Republicans on your committee … why are you all ending it?”

ROONEY: “Two things: From what I said last week is we have gone off the rails and now we’re a political forum for people to leak information to drive the day’s news. We have lost all credibility and we’re going to issue probably two different reports.”

Full clip: