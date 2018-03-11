GOP Ridiculed For Their Stupid Instagram Post

March is Women's History month, so the GOP touted the Trump Administration's stirlng record of appointing women to key positions. Some of those women included Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Karen Pence.

Idiots.

And for the record, both the Obama and Bush administrations appointed more women to cabinet than Trump, and didn't resort to nepotism to inflate their numbers.

Source: GQ

The Republican Party doesn't have a great track record when it comes to women's issues. But March is Women's History Month, and that's as good an excuse as any to try and combat the bad press that the GOP gets the rest of the year. So, enter the party's official Instagram account, @GOP: Contrary to mainstream belief, @realdonaldtrump has appointed more women to senior-level government and campaign positions than previous administrations. He’s empowering ALL Americans with his winning agenda. Take a look at some of these leading ladies.#WomensHistoryMonth Who are some of these women Trump has elevated to such prominent roles? Well, there's Ivanka Trump, who's now a White House adviser, and Melania Trump, who was appointed first lady as soon as Trump became president. But it's not just Trump's relatives: in January 2018, Karen Pence became the first woman to be second lady since earlier that month.

The reaction on twitter was swift and merciless, of course.