Lawyers In Stormy Daniels Case Go Head To Head Over Michael Cohen

I kind of miss the days when cable news was serious and even boring. Here's Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen's lawyers going head to head on Anderson Cooper's CNN show last night:

"You're a very passionate guy on behalf of your friend Michael Cohen," Daniel's lawyer Michael Avenatti said.

"My client," Schartz corrected.

"So let me tell you this. If Michael Cohen is such a stand up guy, Where is he? Where is this guy? Why won't he come and say --"

"Let me finish," David Schwartz said.

"I want to answer that question. He's been invited numerous times. He won't come on this show. He's dodging the questions," Avenatti said.

"He's not dodging the questions. There are other investigations going on."

"Where is this guy? Where is he?"

"Believe me, he can't wait to come here and sit with you and talk about this."

"Can't wait, so he can give an interview --"

"Bottom line, is this an airtight contract," Schwartz said.

"Let me ask. Michael Cohen in an interview in Vanity Fair now said he would have done this at any time, that this had nothing to do with the election," Anderson Cooper said.

"Because this thing was signed what, maybe ten days, maybe two weeks before the election. The Access Hollywood tape had come out, all this agita about it. Michael said it had nothing it do with the timing. If Michael Cohen had years to make an agreement with Stormy Daniels, I mean 2011 there was an In Touch magazine article that got killed. If he had the need to make a nondisclosure agreement, he had 2012, '13, '14, '15."

"The deal was made. It had everything to do with reputation, with family, with business reputation," Schwartz said.

"Nothing to do with the election."

"All those items, why a person would enter into a nondisclosure agreement?"

"This is just coincidence it was two weeks before the election."

"Well, coincidence isn't the standard of law, there has to be proof. And clearly it was being done to save the person's reputation so they don't have to go through litigation and protect their family."

"Michael, did this have anything to do with the election?" Cooper said.

"Absolutely. It had everything to do with the election," Avenatti said. "You have to look at the timing. It is obvious. It is clear as day. And we keep hearing about how airtight this agreement is. It's one of the sloppiest NDAs. It's got language about paternity issues. If this is so craftily drafted by Mr. Cohen, we've stated there are no paternity issues. If this is so craftily drafted by his client why include paternity issues? I hope the next time I get on a commercial plane it's a little more airtight than this, because otherwise this is going to fall out of the sky."

"The viewers aren't seeing the agreement. This is an airtight agreement. It's an excellent agreement," Schwartz insisted.