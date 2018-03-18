Lindsey Graham Continues To Pretend Republicans Would Impeach Trump For Firing Mueller

Sen. Lindsey Graham wants us to believe he and the rest of his party would actually hold Trump accountable if he fires Robert Mueller. CNN's Jake Tapper asked him about Trump's lawyer, John Dowd, who said this about the Mueller probe after the DOJ announced the firing of Andrew McCabe:

I pray that Acting Attorney General Rosenstein will follow the brilliant and courageous example of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility and Attorney General Jeff Sessions and bring an end to alleged Russia collusion investigation manufactured by McCabe's boss James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt dossier.

Here's Graham's response to Tapper asking him if he's concerned Trump will do just that and fire Mueller:

Well, as I said before, if he tried to do that, that would be the beginning of the end of his presidency, because we're a rule of law nation. What I saw at the FBI and the Department of Justice regarding the dossier really bothered me. It was a paid political document, unverified, used inappropriately by the court, the two FBI agents investigating Clinton had a bias against Trump in favor of Clinton. All that needs to be looked at. That's why I want a separate, second special counsel. But when it comes to Mr. Mueller, he is following the evidence where it takes him and I think it's very important he be allowed to do his job, without interference, and there are many republicans who share my view.

They've failed to put a check on Trump so far, so the notion that firing Mueller would finally be a bridge too far is laughable. Tapper, of course, couldn't be bothered to fact check Graham and the list of lies he told about the Steele dossier and moved on to the next topic.