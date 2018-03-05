Michael Cohen Is Shocked That Donald Trump Stiffed Him For The $130k Paid To Stormy Daniels

Michael Cohen may be the stupidest lawyer ever. He purports to be this "master problem solver" but really he is just a two bit hustler, hiding behind a J.D. and a whole lot of bluster and anger. Example one, the Wall Street Journal reports that after creating a LLC and paying off Stormy Daniels out of his own money, Donald Trump stiffed Michael Cohen.

Is anyone shocked? I mean, Donald Trump is a man who is notorious for not paying contractors. What made Cohen think he was different? Had Trump paid him back for using his problem solving skills before?

Here's how it went down: Michael Cohen wired the money to Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, from an account at First Republic Bank around October 27, 2016...less than 2 weeks before the election. This money was sent through an LLC called Essential Consultants, LLC and was a nice way to...launder the money and make it look clean. It was ESSENTIAL.

The money was supposed to be sent earlier, but WSJ reports that he was late "because he couldn’t reach Mr. Trump in the hectic final days of the presidential campaign"...to get approval?

Well, 16 months later, and Cohen hasn't been repaid a dime. And my bet is he will never a dime. No honor among thieves, Michael. You need to learn that fast.