Happy Tuesday, Crooks and Liars! Well, the Sunday night Stormy Daniels 60-Minutes interview did not disappoint, but we think that Porny-Gate is more than just sexxxytime shenanigans.

We congratulate His Vorpal Sword on his Russian Reporting; Hart was/is way ahead of many of us bloggers and journalists.

Lawyers, Guns, & Money listened to the silence heard 'round the world.

Tell Me A Story does a little round-up of her own, but waxes poetic about the #MarchForOurLives over the weekend.

Bonus Track: Remember yesterday, when I said we needed more Bill Murray? THINK delivered.

Bonus-bonus Track: Comic Jim Carrey has a very funny, (NSFW-ish) drawing that captures the absurdity of Porny-Gate.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).