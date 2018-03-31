We made it to Saturday, Crooks and Liars! The long reach of your boss cannot touch us now, but as we report today, the long reach of the law can get to a certain fugitive from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. currently thought to be hiding out at Merde-a-Lardo.

Zander Versus the Stupid says that it's Mueller Time. Make mine a double!

Trump Time Stamp explains the latest updates in Comrade Trump's pending lawsuits for violation of the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution.

Juanity Jean's looks at Obstruction of Justice and how it doesn't seem to apply to lawyers inside the Beltway.

Rubber Hose tells us why it would be easier to get a lawyer for a banana republic dictator than for Prznint Stupid.

Bonus Track: The Guardian has an interview with Kier Dullea, who play the astronaut Dave Bowman in Staley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. Amongst many of the revelations is how Kubrick managed to simulate centrifugal force in the movie, way before CGI effects were a thing. If you are obsessed with Kubrick (Guilty, as charged), this is a treasure of a read.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).