By blogenfreude
d r i f t g l a s s - the triumphant return of Team D. Brooks!

First Draft - Michael Cohen - THE FIXER!

Hullabaloo - the inescapable Trump legacy;

Just an Earthbound Misfit, I - Theresa May, so ya think?

My Right Wing Dad - FWD: FW: Obama, is TEH DESTROYER!

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com, and remembers when a rug could really tie the room together ....

