Mike the Mad Biologist - in PA-18, everything mattered;

The Carpentariat - the most vindictive man in America;

The Rectification of Names - Conor Lamb CHOP!

We Are Respectable Negroes - Hillary was right about Trump's voters;

Zandar Versus the Stupid - Russian to judgment (Cambridge Analytica edition!).

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com, and here are some creepy photos of DJT Jr. as his wife files for divorce.

Send requests and suggestions to MBRU at crooksandliars dot com (with "for MBRU" in the subject line).