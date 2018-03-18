Mike's Blog Round Up

By blogenfreude
Mike the Mad Biologist - in PA-18, everything mattered;

The Carpentariat - the most vindictive man in America;

The Rectification of Names - Conor Lamb CHOP!

We Are Respectable Negroes - Hillary was right about Trump's voters;

Zandar Versus the Stupid - Russian to judgment (Cambridge Analytica edition!).

