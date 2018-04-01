I hope everyone had a good Passover, Crooks and Liars! Happy Easter! I hope the Bunny left you lots'a your favorite things. One of my favorite things is reading the vituperative, foul-mouthed bloggers of the Left, the talented, opinionated and fearless writers who are willing to say what so many of us are thinking. I think that the fresh, hot takes that bloggers have are in the tradition of constructive criticism: we want the world, and our politics, to be a better, fairer place. Thank you for letting me be a part of your week.

Stinque smells something.

Hunter at Random recaps Laura Ingraham's week; (Also, please note that Ingraham is taking (cough-cough) a planned week off. Heh.)

Infidel753 mourns the loss of a favorite blog.

Bonus Track: It's spring in the Pacific Northwest and the world is lovely. Open Culture alerts us to a free app that will help us to identify the flora and fauna around us as we walk through our beautiful world. I intend to go on a walk today and try it out.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).