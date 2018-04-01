Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain
Mike's Blog Round Up

I hope everyone had a good Passover, Crooks and Liars! Happy Easter! I hope the Bunny left you lots'a your favorite things. One of my favorite things is reading the vituperative, foul-mouthed bloggers of the Left, the talented, opinionated and fearless writers who are willing to say what so many of us are thinking. I think that the fresh, hot takes that bloggers have are in the tradition of constructive criticism: we want the world, and our politics, to be a better, fairer place. Thank you for letting me be a part of your week.

Stinque smells something.

Hunter at Random recaps Laura Ingraham's week; (Also, please note that Ingraham is taking (cough-cough) a planned week off. Heh.)

Infidel753 mourns the loss of a favorite blog.

Bonus Track: It's spring in the Pacific Northwest and the world is lovely. Open Culture alerts us to a free app that will help us to identify the flora and fauna around us as we walk through our beautiful world. I intend to go on a walk today and try it out.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV