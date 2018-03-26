Pat Buchanan Accuses March For Our Lives Protesters Of 'Not Having A Great Deal Of Thought'

Racist relic Pat Buchanan wants us to believe that these damn kids protesting today aren't a smart as the dirty hippies he hated that were protesting back in the '60's. Here he is on C-SPAN's Washington Journal this Sunday, responding to a Republican caller from Florida who said this about the kids marching on Washington D.C. yesterday:

CALLER: Today, as I look at the march on Washington, I'm sorry to say this, but it's the march of the know nothings. They have a lot of emotion but they had very little intelligence. Everything is phrases and -- so I would like Pat to comment. I wasn't one of your pitchfork people but I've always appreciated your comments on Crossfire and all that.

Buchanan of course agreed, and compared them to the kids protesting against the Vietnam War, whom I'm sure he had lots of disparaging things to say about at the time.

BUCHANAN: Thanks very much, but I agree with the gentleman. I mentioned that I was in the teachings in Washington University in 1965, and when I went out there, the people, the young people questioned me. They knew the history of Vietnam back with the French and before then, what we were doing, the agreements in Geneva -- they knew everything. They were extremely intelligent. Later on after Kent State, I went out and spoke at Kent State, and they were just emotional. And I would agree with him about yesterday. Maybe it's the film that was taken out, but the kids seemed full of passion and emotion, and caught up, and not a great deal of thought, frankly. And I can understand the passion in the immediate aftermath of that killing down there in Broward County. But that's what you've got, so much passion as though you can, you know, wave a magic wand and and put an end to these school killings, and we can't do it. And as the gentleman says, I think the generation does -- and you can never know exactly -- but the generation I think the generation of the 1960's, the early to mid '60's was intelligent in a lot of ways, even when it was the liberal side -- it was mature, it knew where it was going where it was going. It had ideal, some of it like the crowd up there at Columbia, Mark Penn and his friends that helped us. I put out a statement I think denouncing them for revolutionary takeover of our institutions, and it got 95-5 support in the polls.

First of all, no one is asking for a "magic wand" to magically make these shootings all go away. They're pushing for some common sense measures that most of the public overwhelmingly agrees with, despite the push back from the NRA and their allies.

Second of all, other than Fox, the cable networks aired the rallies live. All of it. Those kids were articulate, well informed, and they had a message for the politicians in Washington, which is to listen to their constituents or be prepared to be voted out of office if you want to continue to be beholden to the NRA.

If he only caught the parts of the rally that were "taken out" he was watching on Fox.

Why C-SPAN or any network continues to legitimize this relic by giving him airtime is beyond me.