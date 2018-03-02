Rush Limbaugh Insinuates Teacher Who Shot Up Georgia Classroom Is A 'Radical Leftist'

Rush Limbaugh decided to play the Alex Jones card and proclaimed that a Georgia teacher shooting off his gun in school was a false flag operation concocted by the radical left.

In an effort to smear anyone that takes the opposite position of the NRA, Limbaugh indulged in his usual vile debauchery while trying to mask it by simply asking questions on his February 28th radio broadcast.

"So we have a teacher barricaded in a classroom with no students. No children. No students anywhere around. And starts firing some shots. Barricaded in the classroom," said Limbaugh. "And then here comes some cops and nab the guy is in custody and we got a breaking new story: 'Teacher in Custody After Georgia Police Respond to Report of Shots Fired'"

"What are you thinking? When you heard me say this, folks, what were you thinking? What was running through your mind when you heard this? Come on. Be honest," he continued.

The punch line: "Oh, of course this will be the argument we use for not arming teachers, but what if the whole thing’s a setup to create that very — what if the teacher is a radical leftist and does this to give the drive-bys a news story that they can then point to? 'See, we can't arm teachers!'"

Finally, the projection: "Now, some of you might be thinking, “Mr. Limbaugh, that is a very, very horrible thing to think. How could your mind go that way?” Well, you may have a point, but I’m sorry. Who are we dealing with here? We’re dealing with exactly this kind of people who engage in fake everything that they try to make look real. Nope. I’m not claiming that’s what this was. But I will say that if it turned out to be that, I wouldn’t be surprised. No, I’m not predicting that’s what it was. Not accusing anybody of anything. I’m just telling you, the leftists have made me consider such things as possibilities when they happen."

Those of us who are sane know that the gaslighters are Rush Limbaugh, Alex Jones and myriad others of their ilk, but Rush has to keep his audience ignorant and angry, after all.

Listen to Rush gaslight his audience below, via Media Matters.

Update: (Karoli) Now that Limbaugh has shown himself to be as deluded as his pal Alex Jones, here are some facts about that teacher he might have considered before blowing his big mouth off. It seems that Jesse Randal Davidson had his guns taken away two years ago after he tried to set the family car on fire. He has been hospitalized on three different occasions due to concerns about his mental health. And the school just found out about this after he brought a gun to school.

No cigar for you, Rushbo.

Karoli Kuns contributed to this article.