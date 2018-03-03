Stephen Colbert Goes To Capitol Hill And It's Hysterical

Last night, in between power outages, I caught one of the funniest Stephen Colbert segments yet -- and I thought you guys would enjoy it as much as I did!

He met with Adam Schiff to “hear all the intel he couldn’t tell.” Schiff of course refused, but just watch Colbert holding up pictures, trying to weasel it out of him.

Colbert had his own fake memo, and passed out copies to anyone he came across.

But my favorite segment was the one with Sen. Mark Warner, who has the best poker face I've ever seen.