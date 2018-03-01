Nunes Committee Leaked Sen. Mark Warner's Texts To Fox News

Maybe someday there will be an investigation of collusion between Congressional Republicans and Fox News. Those texts for sure contain some bombshells.

And here's one: the New York Times reports this morning that Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee leaked texts originating with Democratic Senator Mark Warner to Fox News.

The Senate Intelligence Committee has concluded that Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee were behind the leak of private text messages between the Senate panel’s top Democrat and a Russian-connected lawyer, according to two congressional officials briefed on the matter. Senator Richard M. Burr of North Carolina, the committee’s Republican chairman, and Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat, were so perturbed by the leak that they demanded a rare meeting with Speaker Paul D. Ryan last month to inform him of their findings. They used the meeting with Mr. Ryan to raise broader concerns about the direction of the House Intelligence Committee under its chairman, Representative Devin Nunes of California, the officials said. To the senators, who are overseeing what is effectively the last bipartisan investigation on Capitol Hill into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, the leak was a serious breach of protocol and a partisan attack by one intelligence committee against the other.

Senate Intelligence Committee found out that Nunes' committee was behind a leak meant to discredit Sen. Mark Warner because the document given to Senate had page numbers, and the one to House did not.https://t.co/iJ4plzYEGz pic.twitter.com/dB8rWpLEEj — Tim Mak (@timkmak) March 1, 2018

This is a big deal, not just because Republicans leaking classified intel to their propaganda outlet is ethically wrong, but because communication between the House and Senate is usually handled in a delicate way. House doesn't mess with Senate communications, and vice-versa. Until now, with the incredibly corrupt and colluding Nunes committee.

And of course Paul Ryan is being a coward about doing anything to stop it.

.@SpeakerRyan’s response to complaints from the Republican chairman of the Senate intel committee that House intel committee Republicans leaked Mark Warner’s text messages was to blow smoke up both of their asses. https://t.co/l6Y6q0H2ak pic.twitter.com/hZZTt6tbVM

In the video above, Andrea Mitchell brings the breaking news to Jill Wine-Banks for her legal opinion, and while Wine-Banks isn't sure Warner would sue over this, she and Mitchell agree this is a "new low" in an era where new lows happen every single day under Republican "leadership."

Of course, Andrea Mitchell misses the great "bipartisanship" of the good old days. Which party took that away, Mrs. Greenspan?

The entire corrupt Republican Party must go.