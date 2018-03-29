Steve Schmidt Applauds David Hogg's Fearlessness While Mocking ‘Scared Rabbit’ Paul Ryan

So here is the latest in the Laura Ingraham/David Hogg social media showdown. Laura is losing. Badly. No one is on her side. She is losing advertisers faster than Donald Trump moves from one porn star to a Playboy model. And we all know that cable tv shows only stay on if they bring in the advertiser dollars.

Steve Schmidt joined Nicolle Wallace to talk about this very situation and he had some pretty blunt thoughts to share. But before Scmidt could even jump in, another guest offered to write him a check if he decides to run for office. Yup, we are already planning David Hogg's campaign.

JIM MESSINA: I want to talk about David Hogg one more second. I'd look at these universities, screw you, I'm filing for office. If I was him I would announce today iI'm running for state legislature. He turns 18 later this year. He would be a -- WALLACE: Run his campaign for free? MESSINA: I would write a check today whatever it takes. WALLACE: Steve Schmidt, I want to you button this whole thing up. You brought us to being in business with Laura Ingraham. I want you to button up that conversation, but also bring us back to your thoughts on David Hogg and what he achieved today that you and I work for multiple politicians who were attacked by Laura Ingraham and they never eked out an apology from her. SCHMIDT: No, that's right. John Heilman talked a minute ago about fear and we think about politics today, we think particularly about the Republican majority and America's greatest scared rabbit Paul Ryan and we look at all these Republican members that are scared to death, scared to death of Fox News, of Laura Ingraham, of Rush Limbaugh and what you see in this young man's quality of character, fearlessness. Maybe that's what happens after you've been down range of an AR-15 that kills your classmates and comes close to killing you. You lose all fear because this kid is not scared. He's not scared of the NRA. He's not intimidated and scared by Laura Ingraham. Laura Ingraham huffs and puffs. You have half the Republican party hiding under the table. Half of them are hiding under their bed. they're so scared. So timid, so skittish, not these kids, though. And I think that it's going to be definitional to the political debate that we see play out between November of 2018 when I think Trumpism will be roundly repudiated in the next Presidential Election in 2020. But it's such a contrast, these kids, to the elected officials in the republican party.

WALLACE: Perfectly said. Steve Schmidt, thank you so much for jumping in and spending some time with us. We're glad to have you.

These kids are clearly not scared. Not by the NRA. Not by the GOP. Not be any of the talking heads that bash them on a 24 hour news cycle on Fox News. They are the future and the future is young, fearless and voting.