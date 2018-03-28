Wow. This Is The Kind Of Data Facebook And Google Have On You

A Guardian reporter takes a look at all his data that Facebook and Google retain on him, and it's really scary. This really brings home the importance of the Cambridge Analytica story.

WHERE YOU'VE BEEN

Google stores your location (if you have location tracking turned on) every time you turn on your phone. You can see a timeline of where you’ve been from the very first day you started using Google on your phone. Click on this link to see your own data.

EVERYTHING YOU'VE EVER SEARCHED OR DELETED

https://myactivity.google.com/myactivity

YOUR YOUTUBE HISTORY



https://www.youtube.com/feed/history/search_history

And that's not even including all the Facebook data. Go read the entire scary article. As Curran says: