C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Sarah Vaughan And Clifford Brown

By Dale Merrill

As a kid, there was a local radio host who would play as many different versions of "April In Paris" as he could find throughout the fourth month of the year.

It had been years since he left the airwaves but I caught a snippet of Sarah Vaughan and Clifford Brown's version on a totally different place to hear music this morning. It seemed like a good song to hear this evening too.

What are you listening to tonight?


Sarah Vaughan Feat. Clifford Brown/in the Land of
Sarah Vaughan Feat. Clifford Brown/in the Land of
Artist: Sarah Vaughan & Clifford Brown
Price: $7.70
(As of 04/02/18 05:41 am details)

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV