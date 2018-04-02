C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Sarah Vaughan And Clifford Brown
As a kid, there was a local radio host who would play as many different versions of "April In Paris" as he could find throughout the fourth month of the year.
It had been years since he left the airwaves but I caught a snippet of Sarah Vaughan and Clifford Brown's version on a totally different place to hear music this morning. It seemed like a good song to hear this evening too.
What are you listening to tonight?
