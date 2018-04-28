Did Trump Call In To Trump Tower Meeting? Here's A Tantalizing Clue

I think we can see where this whole thing is headed: COLLUSION, COLLUSION, COLLUSION!
Mr. President, to conclude there is “no evidence” of collusion, you must ignore Russia’s extensive efforts to help your campaign, the litany of communications between Russia & your campaign, & the massive effort to conceal these contacts. Here’s the truth: https://t.co/ufM7sszcxWhttps://t.co/k2TX7LYfU5
1.) Russians sought to establish a secret back channel with Trump campaign through NRA in May 2016 according to an email from Paul Erickson to Rick Dearborn & Jeff Sessions. They sought to make “first contact” at the NRA convention. See the email here: pic.twitter.com/1fN7OG0Nds
2.) Don Jr. had two calls with Emin Agalarov to pursue dirt Russians were promising as part of June 9, 2016 meeting. Sandwiched between these calls? A third call from a blocked number. We tried to subpoena call records to see if blocked number was Donald Trump, but Rs blocked us: pic.twitter.com/VErLSPRcGJ
3.) In light of the testimony of Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie in our investigation this week, as well as statements from Facebook, Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix certainly appears to have given false testimony under oath. Read it here: pic.twitter.com/Rud0Aj6XMe
Comments