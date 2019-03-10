Rep. Adam Schiff To Erik Prince: 'There’s Nothing Wrong With Our Transcript'

House Intel Chair Adam Schiff tells Meet the Press host Chuck Todd that there was nothing wrong with the transcript of Erik Prince's testimony before his committee and that he did not disclose that he was present during a 2016 meeting at Trump Tower.

Host Chuck Todd played video of Prince being confronted with his lack of truthfulness on Al Jazeera.

Todd said, "Erik Prince, who is the brother of the Secretary of Education, but also has been...sort of... before your committee having to do with some odd meetings that he had set up in the Seychelles, he was on Al Jazeera and he was asked about some testimony to your committee and about whether he lied or not.

After realizing he he just got caught lying in his previous testimony to the House about the second Trump Tower meeting, Prince said, "I don't know if they got the transcript wrong."

Todd asked if the transcript was indeed wrong.

Chairman Schiff replied, "Well, he's certainly not telling the truth in that interview. There’s nothing wrong with our transcript. There was nothing wrong with the reporter who transcribed his testimony. He did not disclose that meeting to our committee.”

He said his testimony and his interview looked very inconsistent and it's up to Bob Mueller to decide if it's a deliberate lie/falsehood/Conway strategy or not.

Todd asked, "What's your concern about what he was doing?"

Chairman Schiff replied, "Well, the concern is that, you know, this is another concealed meeting. This is another discussion that took place in the context of the meeting that he had in the Seychelles."

"There have been persistent questions about whether the U.A.E. was playing a back-channel role to the Russians during the campaign. And those were a lot of the questions that we were asking him about. So clearly this meeting at Trump Tower with these players was of direct interest to our committee. So why conceal it? Why withhold that information if there was nothing improper, no improper purpose in it? There are a lot of deeply concerning and unanswered questions around Erik Prince and his involvement with the campaign," Rep. Schiff said.

Another meeting on behalf of Trump and another lie and liar about what went on there.

It's not a good day to be Erik Prince.