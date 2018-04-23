Jersey Republicans Go Broke With Fundraiser At Trump Golf Course
Morris County, a Republican stronghold in northern New Jersey part of the New York metropolitan area, showed they practice the same brand of fiscal conservatism [sic] as their braindead DC counterparts. They raised just $58,335 at an event that cost them more than $64,000. A full $30,000 of that was getting Fox News 'funnyman' Greg Gutfeld as their speaker. Brilliant.
Their advertising had suggested an appearance from Trump himself, but of course he was in Florida, golfing at Mar-a Lago.
Source: New Jersey Globe
Morris County Republicans lost money on their winter fundraiser at Trump National Golf Club and have a paltry $13,956 in their warchest, according to a report filed with the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission.
The money-losing event and the low cash-on-hand heading into a potentially competitive general election is expected to be an issue in the June election for Morris County Republican Chairman. One of the candidates, Ronald DeFilippis, is the Finance Chairman for the county GOP. He faces Rob Zwigard in a race that has already turned nasty.
The county GOP organization raised $58,335 at an event that cost them more than $64,000. The spent $24,487 at Trump National and paid Fox News personality Greg Gutfeld $30,000 to speak. Republicans repaid a $10,000 loan from State Sen. from State Sen. Joseph Pennacchio (R-Montville), but still owe $10,000 to DeFilippis, who loaned the money to help make a down payment on Gutfeld’s appearance.
