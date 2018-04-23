Jersey Republicans Go Broke With Fundraiser At Trump Golf Course

Morris County, a Republican stronghold in northern New Jersey part of the New York metropolitan area, showed they practice the same brand of fiscal conservatism [sic] as their braindead DC counterparts. They raised just $58,335 at an event that cost them more than $64,000. A full $30,000 of that was getting Fox News 'funnyman' Greg Gutfeld as their speaker. Brilliant.

Their advertising had suggested an appearance from Trump himself, but of course he was in Florida, golfing at Mar-a Lago.

Source: New Jersey Globe

