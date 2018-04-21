Emptywheel: An in-depth look at some nuggets from the Comey memos.

The Carpentariat: Some wingnut pundits think Trump is revitalizing conservatism. They couldn't be more wrong.

Dave Dubya: Right-wingers twist and redefine words to attack us. We don't need to do the same to them because their own actions speak for themselves.

Gin and Tacos: Even online news ultimately depends on traditional newspaper-style reporting -- which is dying out due to costs.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!